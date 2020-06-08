HEBRON — The Hebron Class of 2020 has had an historical final semester ending in a drive-thru commencement ceremony stalled by an unexpected thunderstorm that blew through shortly before the graduation was to begin. MSD of Boone Township Superintendent Dr. Nathan Kleefisch, using his weather app on his phone, predicted the storm would pass by 6:15, the scheduled start was 6 p.m. Although others showed a different time for the storm’s passing, Kleefisch was correct and the ceremony was able to get underway at 6:30.
As the sun peeked out from behind the dark clouds, people scrambled to dry the stage and uncover camera and sound equipment. The 89 diplomas had to be rushed back into the building as the storm clouds brewed to the west, then brought back out and placed on top of the table for distribution.
As the storm receded, peopole were eager to begin this strange and different form of commencement. Mostly clustered in family groups, spectators for the event came out of their vehicles to line up along the route the teenagers would take after receiving their diplomas and leaving in their vehicles to the cheers and applause of the small crowd.
Some families, wanting to get as many family and friends in to see the ceremony, rented limosine buses and stretch limos to take their graduate to the drop off site, making a slow pass as the senior received the diploma and headed off the stage to get back into the waiting vehicles.
Beginning the ceremony, Principal Aaron Owney said despite COVID and rain, nothing is going to hold this class back. He then introduced the first to receive her diploma, the Valedictorian for her class, Allison Betts, followed by the Salutatorian Emma Wynkoop. Both ladies had recorded their speeches to be viewed on the school’s website and Facebook page.
There were no speeches, no band or choir to honor the graduates for their hard work, but the Class of 2020 still wore smiles on their faces as they stepped down from the stage as graduates of Hebron High School.
After receiving their diplomas, they were driven off into the sunset to begin the next chapter of their lives with a unique story to tell future children and grandchildren.