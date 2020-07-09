Have you been missing our book sales? The Friends of the DeMotte Library invite everyone to come shop their July Pop-Up Book Sale at the DeMotte Library during library hours. Held in the library's periodical section, this annual book sale includes a great selection of new and gently used items that will be value priced; so don't miss the opportunity to check out the great assortment of adult and children's materials that is available. There is something for everyone!
New Friends of the DeMotte Library members are always welcome! For those that are interested in joining, membership applications will be available at the door, at $5 for individuals and $10 for families. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.