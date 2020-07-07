JASPER COUNTY — Four local teenagers, including two each from Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley, will vie for the 2020 Jasper County Fair Queen title next week.
RCHS classmates Cicily Porter and Hannah Redlinl 2019 KVHS graduate Morgan Risner; and 2020 KV graduate Marlene McGing will participate in this year’s queen pageant.
The event will be held at Hamstra Gardens in Wheatfield on Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing rules, only immediate family members will be allowed to attend.
Last year’s fair queen, Kelsey Lynn Carpenter, is expected to be on hand to crown this year’s winner.
