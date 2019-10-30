Diana (Borg) Birky (R)
WHY AM I RUNNING FOR THE WHEATFIELD TOWN COUNCIL?
Having lived in this area for over 24 years, I have come to know and love the people of this community, and have a heart to see Wheatfield grow and thrive. I have heard many stories of how this town used to be with the various shops, restaurants, skating rinks, and even train depot. As I listened to the local “historians” talk about our town, I grew to love it just as much as they do, and want to do all I can to serve this community and its residents.
WHAT ARE MY GOALS FOR THE TOWN?
I would like to take advantage of a growing national and state economy to promote our local economic growth. I would work to make certain our tax money is spent completely and wisely in order to maximize it’s benefit to our community. I would also like to continue to utilize grants to complete the various projects, and to encourage a growing and vibrant community.
I would aim to work closely with the Wheatfield Chamber and county economic organizations to encourage local investment. And I would really listen to our residents and business owners in order to most effectively and efficiently meet their needs.
WHY AM I THE BEST CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION?
I have a heart to serve and a love for our community. Although I don’t have
experience in this capacity, I am very eager to learn what is needed to do
this job at the best of my ability. I think we three Republican candidates
each bring something useful and unique to the position. Our giftedness & strong qualities all complement each other, providing a well rounded board that would best serve the town of Wheatfield.
WHAT WOULD I LIKE THE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT ME?
I have lived in the Wheatfield area for over 24 years. I raised my family here and because of my affection for our community, I cannot see myself ever settling elsewhere.
I have been very involved with the greater community of Jasper County in a voluntary capacity. I have dedicated 10 years of my life to ministering to incarcerated ladies, first doing Bible Studies at the Porter County Jail, and for the last 8 years I’ve been the lady chaplain at the Jasper County Jail. After their incarceration, I have helped several of these ladies try to get back on their feet and turn their lives around, in order to be the best wives, mothers, and productive members of our community that they can be.
In January, I will be starting my 4th year as a Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy for Jasper County. With this position, I have been able to aid our dedicated Merit Road Officers in “serving” and “protecting” our community, while also being able to give “motherly advice and encouragement” to those in need. It has also been a blessing being there in support of our men and women of the department who put their lives at risk by the very nature of their positions every day.
Now that my home is the Town of Wheatfield and my daughters are grown and off on their own, I finally have the opportunity to be more deeply involved in the civic life of our town and very much look forward to serving the residents of Wheatfield.