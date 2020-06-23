HEBRON — According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a DeMotte man was involved in an accident on June 9 on US 231 and County Line Rd., near Hebron. The man, who was not identified, was traveling west on US 231 in a Ford Econo van when it was struck at the intersection of the two roads by a 2002 Buick heading south on County Line Rd., driven by a 32-year old male from Gary. The accident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m.
The Ford van rolled over and caught fire, and the 33-year old driver was able to exit by breaking out a window. He suffered multiple injuries including burns and was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center by Lutheran Air III helicopter.
The Buick also caught on fire and was controlled with fire extinguishers by responding officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Hebron Police Department.
The driver of the Buick was entrapped and unconscious. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time according to the sheriff’s office, which released this information on June 23. Responding fire departments extricated the male. He was then flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center by UCAN helicopter for further treatment of his injuries.
Several bystanders also stopped to assist with controlling the fire and attending to the injured drivers.
This accident is still under investigation. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a part in this accident.