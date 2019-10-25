WHEATFIELD — A Wheatfield woman was arrested and charged with domestic battery after an alleged altercation in a home northwest of the Town of Wheatfield. According to a release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in the morning on Oct. 22.
Officers met with the people involved and viewed video surveillance footage of the incident. “It was clear to deputies,” the release states, that Jessica L. Rios, 40, of Wheatfield had committed battery.
She was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony. She was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center in Rensselaer.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.