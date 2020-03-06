JASPER COUNTY — Two Wheatfield residents were charged with possession of methamphetamine after a search of a car revealed a plastic bag containing the drug.
Christopher P. Krug, 42, and Janice L. Kovacik, 48, were arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday, Feb. 29 at a rural location.
According to police, deputies noticed two suspicious vehicles parked near each other in a field entrance at County Road 1300 North and Country Road 200 East in Jasper County.
When police approached the vehicles, they noticed two occupants inside one of the vehicles. After speaking to both Krug and Kovacik, deputies received permission from Krug to search his vehicle.
During the search, deputies found a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance in a cigarette pack between the front two seats. They also found a plastic bag containing more of this substance laying on the ground outside the vehicle.
The substances subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine and both Krug and Kovacik were taken into custody.
Later, a glass-smoking device and several more baggies were found in Krug’s possession. Both individuals were taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.
Krug has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kovacik is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monon man arrested by JCSD
JASPER COUNTY — A Monon man wanted on an out-of-county warrant was hit with additional drug charges during an arrest by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies in January.
Kenneth R. Fuentes, 23, was arrested on the warrant and when officers conducted a search, they found a small plastic baggie containing a white crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Fuentes was later charged with unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.