WHEATFIELD — Two Wheatfield residents were arrested for dealing methamphetamine after a report of a burglary of an apartment near Wheatfield last week.
According to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies arrested Dean Earl Pigg III, 25, during the afternoon hours of May 29 after a search of his vehicle and later his apartment revealed methamphetamine and marijuana.
A passenger in the car, Alicia Marie Pigg, 31, was also taken into custody.
Deputies met with a victim who said his apartment had been burglarized twice in the span of two days. The victim believed Dean Pigg III may be involved. While deputies continued an investigation into the incident, Dean Pigg III pulled into the parking lot of his apartment complex and deputies approached him about the incident.
The suspect was cooperative with deputies initially, but attempted to flee the area on foot a short time later. He was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.
Deputies said they located a baggy near where Dean Pigg III had been standing, with its contents identified as crystal meth.
Pigg’s vehicle also smelled of burnt marijuana and a subsequent search revealed several pieces of paraphernalia, a marijuana blunt “roach” and several baggies containing a white crystal residue.
A search warrant for Pigg’s apartment was obtained and more paraphernalia that tested for meth as well as hypodermic syringes and other miscellaneous items were found.
Both Dean and Alicia Pigg were transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.
Dean Pigg III was charged with dealing in methamphetamine with an amount of 10 or more grams (Level 2 felony), possession of meth between 10 and 28 grams (Level 4 felony), unlawful possession of syringe (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
Alicia Pigg was charged with dealing in methamphetamine with an amount of 10 or more grams (Level 2 felony), possession of meth between 10 and 28 grams (Level 4 felony), unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.