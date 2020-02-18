WHEATFIELD — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler A. Risner, of Wheatfield, after being called to a residence a mile east of the town on Feb. 12. The sheriff’s dispatch center received an open line 911 call and officers were sent to the scene where they found Risner outside of the residence.
Risner told officers he had called them because of a physical altercation with a female inside the home.
The female told officers she had refused to allow Risner inside, and he forced his way in. While doing so, she said, she fell and hit her head on the corner of a kitchen island. She also told deputies Risner had pulled a pocketknife on her and threatened to kill her the night before.
She reported Risner had again threatened to kill her if she didn’t let him into the residence that afternoon. Officers noted she was shaken. She also had swelling and redness on her forehead and complained of a “considerable” amount of pain in her right hand.
Risner was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center in Rensselaer and booked on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation with threat to commit a forcible felony, both Level 6 felonies.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.