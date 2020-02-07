WHEATFIELD — The Jasper County Narcotics Task Force, Newton County Drug Task Force and the Porter County Multi-enforcement Group, acting on a tip, served a search warrant for a residence south of Wheatfield. The resident of the address, Kristofer A. Mathews, 36, was taken into custody after officers allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana smoking devices, a scale and a large amount of various sizes of plastic baggies.
Jasper County Sheriff’s K9 Alfa alerted on a vehicle parked in the driveway, and officers obtained a search warrant as well. Inside, officers found a large amount of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Mathews was arrested on the following charges: dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.