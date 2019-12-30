PARR — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a cellular 911 call from a residence located on S.R. 14 in the Parr area, early morning on Dec. 27. After answering, dispatchers just heard an “open line” with talking in the background. The call was disconnected and dispatchers called back two additional times with the telephone calls going directly to voicemail.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the address and determined that a domestic disturbance had taken place between Matthew D. Stamper, 40, from Rensselaer, and a female victim. The victim told officers that Stamper had grabbed her by the shirt and pulled her out of bed and then he grabbed her by her hair and dragged her down the hallway throwing her around while doing so. She said she attempted to call 911 but that Stamper grabbed her cell phone and broke it.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the victim’s account of what happened was consistent with evidence found at the scene; a large rip in her shirt, hair still falling out of her head and an injury to her left eye.
There was an 8-year-old juvenile in the residence who was awakened by the altercation.
Stamper was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated for the following:
• Domestic battery (in the presence of a child less than 16 years old), a Level 6 felony
• Interference with the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.