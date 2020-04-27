REMINGTON — Four Indianapolis men were arrested in connection with a Saturday night shooting at a Remington gas station that left one person dead and another critically injured.
Emmanuel Ampadu, 24, and Jonathan Thomas, 25, both of Chicago, were found inside a Chevrolet Impala at the Family Express at Interstate 65 and US 24 in Remington. Both had suffered gunshot injuries.
Ampadu was pronounced dead at the scene while Thomas was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.
According to Remington Police, it started when they responded to a 911 call to the convenience store and found the men inside the vehicle.
An investigation revealed the initial incident began near NAPA Auto Parts on the west side of Remington. Witnesses told police they saw a silver Dodge vehicle with four African-American men — whom they believed were involved in the incident — head west on US 24.
Indiana State Police troopers found the vehicle and made a traffic stop, police said, based on the information.
The vehicle’s occupants — Isaiah Carver, 21; Dimari Jones, 22; Zavier Davidson, 19; and Derrick Mitchell, 21, all of Indianapolis, were lodged at the Jasper County Jail and are being held on unspecified charges.
Police said preliminary reports suggest an alleged “transaction” was arranged between the two groups of men who then met in Remington to make the exchange. Police did not say what the alleged transaction concerned or what was exchanged.
Police said several warrants have been obtained with the assistance of the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office to be executed, which will result in more information.