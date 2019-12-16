JASPER COUNTY — Thursday morning, Dec. 12, a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Deputy served a warrant on Jordan R. Davis-Jakich and she was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center for incarceration. The warrant had been issued by the Jasper County Superior Court on Nov. 6, for the following charges:
• Theft (Class A misdemeanor)
• Battery resulting in bodily injury (Class A misdemeanor)
• Criminal recklessness (Class B misdemeanor)
• Criminal mischief (Class B misdemeanor)
The warrant is the result of an investigation that began on Aug. 20, by a deputy of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. On that date, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a victim advising that Jordan R. Davis-Jakich had come to his residence the evening prior.
While there the victim stated that Jordan R. Davis-Jakich had stolen U.S.currency, battered a female victim, and prior to her leaving, rammed her vehicle into that same female victim’s vehicle and then backed into the original victim's split rail fence.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.