DEMOTTE — A DeMotte man was arrested the day after Thanksgiving after the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a physical domestic disturbance, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Donald W. Eger, 49, was accused of domestic batter, a Class A misdemeanor, after officers found a 47-year old female with an injury to her right eye.
Officers were called to a residence near I-65 and St. Rd. 10 at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. After meeting with the female, she told them her husband, Eger, had struck her with an open hand earlier in the evening during a verbal argument.
The release says Eger admitted to hitting her with an open hand, and officers then arrested him for the misdemeanor charge and transported him to the Jasper County Detention Center in Rensselaer.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.