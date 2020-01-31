WHEATFIELD — Jasper County and Wheatfield officers responded to a call for assistance at a home in the Wheatfield area regarding a domestic disturbance on Thursday, Jan. 27, at around 7 p.m.
While officers were investigating the incident, Kevin M. Klarich, 42, of East Chicago, allegedly pushed one of the officers and threatened to use a weapon on them, according to a statement by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Klarich was taken into custody on charges of intimidation to a law enforcement officer, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; battery to a public official, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.