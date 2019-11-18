LAKE VILLAGE — On Saturday, Nov. 16, about 8 p.m., a male described as 5’ 5” to 5’ 8” with a slim build, wearing a black trench coat style jacket, dark green stocking cap, mask, jeans and black gloves entered the AMSTAR gas station on CR 300W in Lake Village (about ¾ mile south of US 41 and SR 10).
The unknown male demanded money. No weapon was displayed. It is believed he then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of US currency.
Anyone with information should call Detective M. Rowe 219-474-5661 EXT 3107 or they may call the sheriff’s TIP LINE 219-234-7014.