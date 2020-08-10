KENTLAND — Newton County Adult Probation Officer and Community Corrections Director Dustin Burns is expected to resign sometime this week, according to several county officials after he was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department Aug. 5 for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08.
According to the police log, which the Newton County Enterprise obtained by filing an Access to Public Records request, Burns was pulled over at 8:48 p.m. on W. Graham Street/ Fairgrounds Road in Kentland for an equipment violation.
Burns was driving a 2017 Jeep owned by the Newton County Commissioners. He was arrested on probable cause of OWI with a certified BAC of .138.
With his connection to the courts of Newton County, Newton County Prosecutor Jeff Drinski has filed for a Special Prosecutor and Superior Court Judge Daniel Molter is expected to recuse himself before granting that motion.