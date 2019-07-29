NC Arrests

July 22

Charles Henry Scott, 21, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operator never licensed with a prior (Class A Misd.).

July 24

Robert Joseph McCormick, 56, of Hammond, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C Misd.).

July 27

Maria Augstina Hernandez, 51, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operator never licensed (Class C Misd.).

Shawn William Davis, 45, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from check deception (Class A Misd.).

July 28

Christian Lopez, 19 of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or more (Class A Misd.), operator never licensed (Class C Misd.), reckless driving (Class C Misd.), and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage (Class C Misd.).

July 29

Justin Daniel Graper, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for bond revoked.

Joseph Christopher Gasaway, 42, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for violation of probation (Level 6 Felony).

Lavontae Darius Lee, 25, of Kankakee, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for bond revoked.

Stephen Allen Zerby, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.

Dennis Lee Cornell, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.

