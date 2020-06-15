JUNE 6
Leo Robert Farmer, 30, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for disorderly conduct (Class B misd.), interference with reporting a crime, (Class A misd.), obstruction of justice, (Level 6 felony), and neglect of a dependent, (Level 6 felony.).
Rose Nichole Waters, 22, of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for obstruction of justice, (Level 6 felony), child abuse/neglect, (Class A misd.), and possession of paraphernalia, (Class C misd.).
JUNE 7
Shawn Tyler Reynolds, 38, of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for warrant- FTA- non-support of a dependant child.
JUNE 8
Ian Kory King, 44, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of methamphetamine-at least 5 but less than 10 grams (Level 5 felony), and unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony).
Michelle Evon Postawa, 32, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony).
Ronald Michael Spizzirri, 29, of Brook, was arrested by the drug task force for driving while suspended (susp/prior) (Class A misd.)
Kyra Lee Allis, 32, of Morocco, was arrested by the drug task force for dealing in methamphetamine (Level 3 felony), and possession of methamphetamine ( Level 6 felony).
JUNE 9
Tatayana Nichole Hemphill, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant-false informing (Class B misd.).
Ann Marie Lovely, 25, of Mount Ayr, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant-FTA non support of a dependent, (Level 6 felony)
JUNE 11
Jay Milton Miller, 40, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant- non support of a dependent.
JUNE 12
Keith Evertt Hall, 37, of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for invasion of privacy (Class A misd.).