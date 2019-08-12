Aug. 5
William Lioyd Higginbotham, 54 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a Class A MIsd. –Operating While Intoxicated
Aug. 8
Quinn Deontaye Parker, 24 of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for a Class B MIsd. MB Possession of Marijuana/Hash Oil/Hashish or saliva Class C Misd Operator Never Licensed.
Aug. 11
Nazanien, Hosseini, 31 of Northbrook, Illinois, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a Class B Misd – Reckless Driving
Michael James Goeing, 61 of Richton Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a Class A Misd – Operating While Intoxicated – Refusal