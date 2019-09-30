Sept. 23
Bryan Keith Tutle Jr., 33, of Kentland, was arrested by the Kentland Police Dept. for domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor).
Sept. 24
Gregory Lee Nance, 48, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept.for failure to enroll in anger management classes on original charges of domestic battery warrant (Level 5 felony).
Casey Lynn Dunn, 33, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a court order serving sentence arrested (Level 6 felony).
John Paul Garcia, 53, of Griffith, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant for failure to appear (Class C misdemeanor).
Leonard Francis Goetz, 20, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant for failure to appear ( A Class A misdemeanor).
Austin Lee Nelson, 24, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony) and neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony).
Savanah Faith Goetz, 22, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor) and neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony).
Sept. 26
Marhoum Qussam, 27, of Terre Haute, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for invasion of privacy (Class A misdemeanor).
Sept. 27
Michael Scott Staggs, 32, of Brook, was arrested by Kentland Police for resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor.) battery, no injury, and victim is a public safety official (Level 6 felony).
Sept. 30
Kenneth Steven Rohrman, 27, of East Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor) and driving while suspended (Class A misdemeanor).