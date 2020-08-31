Aug. 24
Shawn Hunter Fullgraf, 18 of Merrillville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for dealing a controlled substance at 25 grams (Level 2 Felony), and possession of a controlled substance (Level 6 Felony).
Aug. 25
Mark Anthony Toney, 21 of Hammond, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily harm (Class A Misd.).
Aug. 26
Jack Edward Hurd, 63 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant of violation of probation (Level 6 Felony).
Aug. 28
Nicholas Paul Adcock, 26 of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine at least 5 but less than 10 grams (Level 5 Felony).
Neil Phillip Jackson, 43 of Gary, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Class C Misd.).
Jesica Barboza, 39 of Hammond, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Class A Misd.).
Aug. 29
Jaek Para, 62 of Monterey, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class A Misd.).