OCT 22
Lewis Michael Berry, 31, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for resisiting law enforcement, (Class A misdemeanor) and theft-less than $750 (Class A misdemeanor).
Charles Louis Rypel, 31, of Sumava Resorts was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for theft – less than $750 (Class A misdemeanor) resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor).
Maurice Ervin Carpenter, 26, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant- failure to appear.
Dyan Janee Jester Berry, 19, of West Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant – failure to appear.
William Joseph Hipp, 21, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant-possession of marujuana (Class B misdemeanor) and a possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
Roberto Carlos Giron-Lemus, 18, of Brook, was arrested by the Brook Police Dept. for operator never licensed (Class C misdemeanor).
OCT 23
David Ryne Kroncke, 35, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, (Class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as a Level 6 felony.
OCT 24
Saundra Kay Howell, 37, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for habitual traffic violator, (Level 6 felony).
OCT 25
Lucas Richard Stanton, 31, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for leaving the scene of an accident, (Class B misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (Class A misdemeanor).
Nathan Daniel Jania, 27, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for wreckless driving (Class C misdemeanor).
OCT 27
Jack Edward Hurd, 62 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant-battery (Class B misdemeanor).