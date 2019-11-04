Oct. 29
Dennis Michael Bonakowski, 40, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton Sheriff’s Dept. for driving while suspended susp/prior (Class A misdemeanor).
Oct. 31
Andrea Sue Dilts, 49, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton Sheriff’s Dept. for invasion of privacy (Class A misdemeanor).
Damon Javon Hargrov, 23, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Newton Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (Class A misdemeanor).
Nov. 2
Tyler James Josephson, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton Sheriff’s Dept. for operating a vehicle w/Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in (Class C misdemeanor), possession of narcotic drug (a Level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).