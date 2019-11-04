NC Arrests

Oct. 29

Dennis Michael Bonakowski, 40, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton Sheriff’s Dept. for driving while suspended susp/prior (Class A misdemeanor).

Oct. 31

Andrea Sue Dilts, 49, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton Sheriff’s Dept. for invasion of privacy (Class A misdemeanor).

Damon Javon Hargrov, 23, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Newton Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (Class A misdemeanor).

Nov. 2

Tyler James Josephson, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton Sheriff’s Dept. for operating a vehicle w/Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in (Class C misdemeanor), possession of narcotic drug (a Level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).

