Sept. 16
Allen Eugene Blatz, 63, of Lake Station, was arrested by the Indiana State Police on driving while suspended (Susp/Prior) (Class A misdemeanor).
Apples Pearl Wanko, 29, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor), and identity deception (Level 5 felony).
Sept. 18
Michael John McGarrity, 28, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession Schedule I,II,III or IV controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor), dealing Schedule I, II, III controlled substance – at least 28 grams (Level 2 felony).
Lorne Jay Cody Akins, 29 ,of West Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operator never licensed (Class C misdemeanor).
Sept. 19
David Dewayne Ulm, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for driving while suspended (susp/prior).
Sept. 21
Alejandro Barrios Velazo, 27, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operator never licensed (Class C misdemeanor).
Sept. 22
Nathan Robert Novak, 25, of Earl Park, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 (Class C misdemeanor).
Shawna Kay Robinson, 22, of Hanover Park was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor).