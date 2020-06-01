May 25
Jesse Wayne Denault, 31, of Kankakee, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class A misd.).
May 27
Dale Allen Anderson, 60, of Hebron, was arrested by Indiana State Police for operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more.
Devin Jay Dodge, 55, of Sumava Resorts, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy (Class A misd.).
May 30
Chad Ryan Laffoon, 43, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior (Level 6 Felony).
Chase Thomas Hoaks, 23, of Lake Village, was arrested by Kentland Police for criminal trespass (Class A misd.).
May 31
Estela Ambris-Fonseca was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operator never licensed (Class C misd.), possession of methamphetamine (Level 5 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misd.).