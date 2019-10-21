OCT. 7
Salvador Scott Lopez Melendez, 25, of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession Schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance, ( A Class A Misd) operating while intoxicated (A Class A misdemeanor).
OCT. 8
Patrick Joseph Renk, 50, of Mt Ayr, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for sexual misconduct with a minor (Level 4 felony), incest person less than 16 (Level 4 felony), and child seduction (Level 5 felony).
David Michael Smith, 56, of Gary, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for failure to appear (warrant).
OCT. 10
Jeremy Michael Peterson, 33, of Lake Station, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant for failure to appear on original charge reckless homicide, obstruction of justice, assisting a criminal, false informing (Level 5 felony).
Amanda Marie Woodruff, 32, of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for unlawful possession of syringe, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Level 6 felony).
OCT. 12
Adalberto Victor Moya-Iriate, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operator never licensed (Class C misdemeanor), and false identity statement (Class A misdemeanor).
OCT. 13
Kenneth Leroy Ingram III, 30 of Calumet Park, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana/hash oil/ hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor).
Eugene David Hawkins, 33 of Brook was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for intimidation – deadly weapon (Level 5 felony).
OCT. 15
Michelle Renee Yeates, 44, of Portage, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, (Class C misdemeanor), and warrant operating a vehicle with a Schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance, (Class A misdemeanor).
Russel Arthur Laidlaw, 64, of Lake Village was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated – refusal (Class C misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (Class C misdemeanor).
OCT. 16
Mathew James Feleki, 33, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor), and resisting law enforcement –using vehicle as a deadly weapon (Level 6 felony).
OCT. 18
Michael James Villinski, 60, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant – child solicitation (Level 4 felony), warrant-child solicitation (Level 5 felony), and warrant contributing to the delinquency of a minor (Class A misdemeanor).
OCT. 19
Alisha Shanea Ladell Hardin, 25, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for driving while suspended (susp/prior).
Alison Maria Hofferth, 22, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant-failure to appear on unlawful possession of syringe (Level 5 felony).
OCT. 20
Nghia Trong Pham, 41, of Danville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for invasion of privacy (Class A misdemeanor).
Oscar Uovani Putun-Martinez, 28, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operator never licensed (Class C misdemeanor).