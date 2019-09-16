Sept. 9
Milton Jay Miller, 39, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for theft (Level 6 felony).
Sept. 12
Khalid Nathanial Jackson, 27, of Plainfield, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant on failure to appear (Level 5 felony).
Sept 13
David Wayne Goetz, 23, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. Drug Task Force for resisting law enforcement – uses vehicle or draws or uses deadly weapon (Level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement ( Class A misdemeanor) and on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender (Level 6 felony).
Lenette Louise Wilson, 27, of Lake Village, was arrested by Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for unlawful use or possession of a Legend Drug or precursor (Level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor) possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor), and possession Schedule I,II, III, or IV controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor).
Sept. 15
Joseph Allen Powell, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for criminal mischief (Class A misdemeanor).