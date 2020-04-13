April 7
Daniel Jason Tayor, 35, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or Schedule I or II narcotic drug (Level 6 felony), and visiting a common nuisance (Class B misdemeanor).
Kristen Ashley Buchner, 38, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor), possession of a narcotic drug (Level 6 felony), and maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony).
April 11
Terry Duane Beedle, 39, of Mount Ayr, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C misdemeanor).