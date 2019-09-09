Sept. 2
Clifford Kevin Clark, 30, of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for pperating a vehicle with and ACE of 0.15 or more (Class A misdemeanor).
James Joseph Stalioraitis, 21, of Alsip, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor), dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug (Level 5 felony), and possession of Schedule I, II , III or IV Controlled Substance (Class A misdemeanor).
Sept. 3
Christian Dean Seidelman, 40, of Aurora, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant for burglary (Level 5 felony), theft (Level 6 felony), and criminal trespass (Class A misdemeanor).
Richard Adam Swafford, 37, of Hammond, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant for failure to comply with court order.
Sept. 4
Bobby Bea Gipson, 35, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant for invasion of privacy (Class A misdemeanor).
Sept. 5
Russell Warren Simmons, 57, of Sumava Resorts, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for driving while suspended, (susp/prior) (Class A misdemeanor).
Sept. 6
Desiree Dawn Cayton, 23, of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a sarrant for false informing (Class B misdemeanor).