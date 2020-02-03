Jan. 27
Ashley Lynn Tiernan, 31, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
Kevin Lee Stolter, 42, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of marijuana/hashoil/hashish or salvia (Class A misdemeanor).
William Raymond Tesky, 21, of Terre Haute, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of methanphetamine –at least 5 but less than 10 grams (Level 4 felony) and dealing in methamphetamine (Level 2 felony).
Melissa Carolyn Pruden, 20, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of methamphetamine –at least 5 but less than 10 grams (Level 4 felony), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia- prior conviction (Class B misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor) and visiting a common nusiance (Class B misdemeanor).
Travis Edward Hofmeyer, 37, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of methamphetamine – at least 5 but less than 10 grams (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor ) and visiting a common nuisance (Class B misdemeanor).
Arturo Jose Martinez, 26, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for possession of methamphetamine – at least 5 but less than 10 grams (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor), and maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony).
Jan. 28
Michael Anthony Caywood, 19, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor).
Jefferey Curtis Moore, 38, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – failure to appear on hearing for rule to show cause.
Holly Ann Paolone, 35, was arrested, by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant- neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony).
Jan. 31
Kyra Lee Allis, 31, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), and unlawful possession or use of a legend drug or precursor (Level 6 felony).
Kyle Dean White, 31 of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for visiting a common nuisance (Class B misdemeanor), trafficking with an inmate-controlled substance, deadly weapon, cell phone, (Level 5 felony), and unlawful possession or use of a legend drug (Level 6 felony).
Feb. 1
Shaharian Percel Clark, 23, of Kankakee, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor).