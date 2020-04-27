April 25
Brian Michael Frost, 48, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for criminal mischief (Class B misd.).
April 26
Matthew Delton Smith, 49, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement — using a vehicle or drawing or using a deadly weapon (Level 6 felony), operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior (Class A misd.), habitual traffic violator (Level 6 felony), reckless driving (Class C misd.), and leaving the scene of an accident (Class B misd.).