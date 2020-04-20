April 17
Bryan Edward Hyde Jr., 25, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class A misdemeanor), reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class C misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor).
April 18
Jessie Sue Brown, 30, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine — at least 5 but less than 10 grams (Level 5 felony), , and dealing in methamphetamine — at least 1 gram but less than 5 grams (Level 4 felony).
Garret Walker, 29, of Cayuga, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony).