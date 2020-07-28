Monday, July 20
Eduardo Rodriguez, 26 of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated w/prior (Level 6 felony).
Tyson Haskell Gass, 42 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – failure to appear (Level 6 felony).
Michele Renee Carter, 46 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for failure to appear (Class B misd.).
Tuesday, July 21
Samantha Nicole Kidd-Erway, 28 of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for failure to return to lawful detention (Level 6 felony).
Brian Joseph Schwarz, 53, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – resisting law enforcement (Class A misd.) and warrant – carrying a handgun without a permit (Class A misd.).
Bryan Lee Kanedy, 29 of Kingman, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – invasion of privacy (CLASS A misd.) and warrant – resisting law enforcement (Class A misd.).
Thursday, July 23
Ismail Sebby Kirundu, 29 of Michigan City, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – failure to appear (Class A misd.).
Friday, July 24
Matthew Edward Krsak, 36 of DeMotte was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – failure to appear (Class A misd.).
Saturday, July 25
Allen Jager, 41 of DeMotte was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for strangulation (Level 6 felony) and domestic battery (Class B misd.).
Monday, July 27
John William Schuricht, 37 of Kentland was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated – refusal (Class C misd.).