August 15
Jose Juan Perez-Frias , 27, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a Level 6 Felony Warrant Domestic Battery, Invasion of Privacy.
August 16
Thomas Andre Talley, 41, from Pembroke, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a Class A misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, and a Class B misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.
Codey Boone Long, 22, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force on a Level 5 felony burglary, Class A misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Merideth Leigh Irwin, 24, of Hoopeston, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for a Level 5 felony warrant, assisting a criminal.
Kurtis Lee Landsdown, 30, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force on a Level 5 felony, burglary and a Class A misdemeanor, criminal trespass.
Mike Allen Miller, 23, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a Level 6 felony warrant, domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor warrant, domestic battery.
August 18
Christina Marie Hebel, 22 ,of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on Level 6 felony unlawful possession or use of a Legend drug or precursor , Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia.
Dennis Walker Lashawn, 44, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, Class A misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, Level 2 felony dealing Schedule I, II III controlled substance, at least 28 grams and Class A misdemeanor possession of Schedule I,II, III or IV controlled substance.