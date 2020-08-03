July 27
John William Schuricht, 37 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated – refusal (Class C misd.).
Amy Jean Armstrong, 60 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated (Class C misd.).
July 28
Tiesha Jaton Rodgers, 33 of Merrillville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant – failure to appear (Class C misd.).
July 30
Michele Renee Carter, 46 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – failure to appear (Class B misd.).
July 31
Christopher Channing Mathis, 28 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for violation of pre-trial release (Level 5 felony).
Susan Lynne Hershman, 48 of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for battery (Class A misd.).
Melissa Rae Lucas, 41 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for battery (Class A misd.).
August 1
Jeremiah Jerome Stegall, 28 of Merrillville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated w/refusal (Class A misd.).
August 2
Robert Lee Dunlap, 22 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for disorderly conduct (Class C misd.).
Isis Michelle Garcia, 21 of Watseka, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misd.).