DECEMBER 17
Kashwana Etarsha Lockett, 30 of Gary, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for driving while suspended (Class A misdemeanor) and reckless driving, (A Class C misdemeanor).
Kurtis Max Vesty, 31, of Monticello, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for failure to appear on a Level 6 felony warrant.
DECEMBER 20
Lieuen Joseph Jennings, 36, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for residential entry Level 6 felony), and battery result in bodily injury to another person (Class A misdemeanor).
DECEMBER 21
Derek Joseph Kormendy, 37, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated-refusal (Class C misdemeanor).
Diego Carapia, 25, of Carpentersville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor).
DECEMBER 22
Sir Christopher Tremble, 32, of Savannah, Ga., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of a narcotic drug, (Level 4 felony).
DECEMBER 24
Jacob Brady Burton, 28, of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for unlawful possession of syringe, (Level 6 felony).
Justin Richard Hanniger, 27, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for visiting a common nuisance, (Class B misdemeanor).
Rust Lee Windsor, 33, of Hobart, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for unlawful possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, (Class A misdemeanor) and visiting a common nuisance (Class B misdemeanor).
Shayna Jessica Polley, 25, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of a narcotic drug (Level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance, (Level 6 felony) and unlawful possession of syringe (Level 6 felony).
DECEMBER 26
Vilorio Hector Medina, 35, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated-refusal (Class C misdemeanor).
Longoria Marcus Cooper, 28, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving, (Class C misdemeanor).
Jonathan Ray Saylor, 22 of Watseka, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for unlawful possession of syringe, (Level 6 felony), theft (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana/hash oil/ hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor), burglary (Level 5 felony), and possession methamphetamine- at least 5 but less than 20 grams (Level 6 felony).
Jo Ann Griffiths, 60, of Martinsville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for failure to appear, (Class C misdemeanor).
Michael Allan Postawa, 35, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for unlawful possession of a syringe, (Level 6 felony).
DECEMBER 27
Arana Erik Rodolfo Ramos, 31, of Washington, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for driving while suspended, (Class A misdemeanor).
DECEMBER 31
Adam Augsten Colovos, 44, of Lake Village was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for battery (Class B misdemeanor) and false informing (Class B misdemeanor).
JANUARY 2
Alicia Marie Brennan, 31, of DeMotte was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated-refusal, (Class B misdemeanor).
JANUARY 3
Trausty Allen Shepherd, 44 of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for robbery-warrant (Level 5 felony).
Malerie Brynn Turner, 33, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operator never licensed (Class C misdemeanor).
Theodore Michael Snyder, 36 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for domestic battery-committed in presence of child less than 16 years (Level 6 felony) and possession of cocaine or Schedule I or II narcotic drug, at least 5 - 10 gr (Level 6 felony).
Melvin Alexander Delon, of Brook was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operator never licensed, (Class C misdemeanor).
Orion Dale Charlesworth, 18 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant-fta (Class A misdemeanor).
JANUARY 4
William Jesse Dalton, 25, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated (Class C misdemeanor).
Dameon Montrell Burks, 25, of Gary, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. and held for another department.
Christian Lamar Riley, 44 of Terre Haute, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for driving while suspended, (Class A misdemeanor).
JANUARY 5
Christina Marie Hebel, 23, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for possession of methamphetamine –at lease 10 lt but less than 28 grams (Level 4 felony), dealing in methamphetamine – at least 10 grams (Level 2 felony), possession of paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish (Class B misdemeanor).
Michael John Pagonis, 35, of Lombard, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for possession of paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish (Class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine – at least 10 lt but less than 29 grams (Level 4 felony) dealing in methamphetamine – at least 10 grams (Level 2 felony).
Sean Richard Allen, 32 of Lafayette was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for possession of paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish (Class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine – at least 10 lt but less than 29 grams (Level 4 felony), and dealing in methamphetamine – at least 10 grams (Level 2 felony).
Richard Arthur Raymond, 40, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operator never licensed, (Class C misdemeanor).
Angela Ruth Leneave, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for violation of probation, warrant (Class A misdemeanor).