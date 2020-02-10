February 4
Brady Jacob Burton, 28, of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of cocaine or Schedule I or II narcotic drug-at least 5 lt 10 gr (Level 6 felony).
February 5
Nalon Anthony Edmonds, 28, of Gary, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of a handgun without a license (Class A misdemeanor), dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug (Level 2 felony), possession marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Level 6 felony), and possession of cocaine or Schedule I or II narcotic drug-at least 5 lt 10 gr (Level 4 felony).
Donald Charles Copeland, 22, of Thayer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for domestic battery-committed in presence of child less than 16 years (Level 6 felony), and interference with reporting a crime (Class A misdemeanor).
Jamel Darrids Youghbor, 31, of South Bend, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant-FTA driving while suspended (Class A misdemeanor).
February 7
Daniel Scott Funk, 26, of Morocco was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of a controlled substance, (Class A misdemeanor).
James Joseph Christenson, 34, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant-original charge domestic battery, strangulation.
February 9
William Lyle Vinson, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).
Salvador Jose Salvador, 18 of Kankakee, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor).