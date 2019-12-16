Dec. 9
Evelyn Anne Creech, 24, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony), and for possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
Dec. 11
Mary Elizabeth Thornton, 40, of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for theft and forgery (Level 6 felony).
Dec. 13
Jasmin Rivera, 18, of Roundlake Beach, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement — uses vehicle or draws or uses deadly weapon (Level 6 felony).
David James Cobb, 44, of Sumava Resorts, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department because his bond was revoked.
Heather Nicole Snook, 33, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery (Level 6 felony), and disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor).
Dec. 14
Shawanna Nannette Green, 42, of Rockwood, Tenn., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear on a (Level 4 felony).