July 2
Richard Eugene Webber, 33, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – failure to appear (Level 6 felony), and warrant – leaving the scene of an accident (Class B misd.).
Taylor Leigh Spurgeon, 32, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for strangulation (Level 6 felony) and domestic battery (Class A misd.).
July 3
Ronald Aaron Hurd, 29, of Goodland, was arrested by the Goodland Police Dept. for invasion of privacy (Class A misd.).
Wade Allen Nagy, 29, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for habitual traffic violator (Level 6 felony).
July 4
Duane Hendrex, 55 of Braindwood, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misd.) and resisting law enforcement – uses vehicle or draws or uses deadly weapon (Level 6 felony).
July 5
Garrett Phillip Sipich, 22, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for resisting law enforcement – uses vehicle or draws or uses deadly weapon (Level 6 felony), reckless driving (Class C misd.), and operating while intoxicated (Class C misd.).