November 6
Earl Floyd, 36, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for residential entry (Level 6 felony), unlawful possession or use of a legend drug or precursor (Level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance(Level 6 felony), and dealing Schedule I,II, III controlled substance (Level 6 felony).
Trinton Jose Newbury, 20, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant- violation of probation on original charge possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia (Class B misdemeanor).
November 10
Caleb Aaron Faler, 21, of Francesville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or more (Class A misdemeanor).
Antwan Darnel Durham, 24, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant-original charge auto theft, (Level 6 felony).
November 14
Kyle Dean White, 31, of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of paraphernalia (Level 6 felony), possession or use of a legend drug or precursor (Level 6 felony), possession of Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance –schedule violation ( Class C misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (at least 5 but not less than 10 grams (Level 6 felony).
November 16
Memory Ann Carter, 36, of Kentland ,was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant- 3 counts of neglect of dependent, (Level 6 felony).
Ronald Michael Spizziri, 29, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for false informing (Level 6 felony), and driving while suspended (susp/prior) (Class A misdemeanor).