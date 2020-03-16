March 11
Jermain Ledale Moore, 32, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant-FTA original charge driving while suspended.
March 13
Richard Shane Perry, 39, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor), strangulation (Level 6 felony), and interfering with reporting a crime (Class A misdemeanor).
Lieuen Joseph Jennings, 36, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for criminal mischief, less than $750 (Class B misdemeanor).
March 15
Alec Kyle Kobe, 21, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for battery (Class B misdemeanor).