May 5
Julie Ann Scheeringa, 32, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated — refusal (Class A misd.), and unlawful possession or use of a legend drug or precursor (Level 6 felony).
May 8
Montrell Krashawn Hamilton, 35, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle with Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite (Class C misd.), resisting law enforcement — using vehicle or draw or using a deadly weapon (Level 6 felony), and reckless driving (Class C misd.).
May 9
Carl Hayes Clark, 55, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more. (Class A misd.).