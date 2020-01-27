Jan. 13
Andrew Jordan Kepchar, 29, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated causing death, (Level 3 felony).
Jan. 14
Anthony Leon Glancy, 21 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for battery, (Class B misdemeanor), strangulation (Level 6 felony) and interference with reporting a crime (Class A misdemeanor).
Edward Seth Dunn, 22, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for receiving stolen property (Level 6 felony).
Jan. 15
Justin Richard Haninger, 27, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant failure to appear original charge possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance (Level 6 felony).
Jan. 16
Nicholas Wayne Davenport, 30, of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant-leaving the scene of an accident (Class B misdemeanor).
Stephen Allen Zerby, 25, of Lafayette was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – original charge failure to return to lawful detention, and (Level 6 felony) and a warrant- failure to appear for status hearing.
Tae Ik Kim, 36, of Seheung-si was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless drivng (Class C misdemeanor).
Michele Renee Carter, 45, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant to failure to appear (Class B misdemeanor).
Jan. 17
Arthur Raymond Burchett, 40, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operator never licensed, (Class C misdemeanor).
Kimberly Banks, 55, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor).
Khaleel Brandon Watkins, 23, of Lansing, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor), and operator never licensed.
Jan. 18
Brett Dwayne Russel, 34, of Greenwood, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant –FTA (Class A misdemeanor) warrant – FTA (Class A misdemeanor).
Jan. 19
Danny Lee Hammond, 40, of Stockland, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for domestic battery – strangulation (Level 6 felony), domestic battery- (Level 6 felony) and invasion of privacy –prior conviction (Level 6 felony).
Jan. 20
Richard Eugene Webber, 32, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant- theft of a firearm, (Level 6 felony).
Anthony Tylor Reynolds, 23 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – failure to appear (Class A misdemeanor).
Jan. 21
Douglas Austin Brown, 20, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for dealing in marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor), and possession marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor).
Jan. 22
Kevin Lee Stolter, 42, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor) and possession of Schedule I, II, III OR IV controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor).
Jonathan Xavier Hall, 19, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving, operating without a license (Class C misdemeanor).
Jan. 23
Daiyanna Lanee Wilson, 18, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – fta original charge reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor).
Jan. 25
Heather Nicole Snook, 33, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for public intoxication (Class B misdemeanor).
Dustin Frank Freely, 51, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated w /prior (Level 6 felony), and leaving the scene of an accident (Class B misdemeanor).
Jerremy Alan Cooper, 34, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Class C misdemeanor).
Jan. 26
Russell Francis Turner, 36, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony).