April 1
Kristina Ann Nagel, 34, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor).
April 2
Justin Wayne Bryant, 36, of Lake Station, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating a vehicle With a BAC Of 0.08 or more (Class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor), violation of governor’s order (Class B misdemeanor), and leaving the scene of an accident (Class A misdemeanor).
Daniel Jason Taylor, 35, of Morocco, was arrested by Morocco Police for driving while suspended, (Class A misdemeanor).