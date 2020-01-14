January 6
Cheyenne Brian Biggs, 24, of Michigan City, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for driving while suspended – suspended/prior (Class A misdemeanor).
January 7
Roger Dale Carter, 53, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor).
Michele Renee Carter, 45, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor).
January 9
Dacia Kay Potts, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for public nudity (Class C misdemeanor).
January 10
Robert Leo Farmer, 29, of Morocco was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for driving while suspended – suspended/prior (Class A misdemeanor).
Shaun Fritz Castaneda, 36, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor).
R Shannon Bangston, 24, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving, (Class A misdemeanor).
January 11
Kyle Ryan Gene Edward Laffoon, 24, of Lake Village was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for theft-warrant (Level 6 felony).
Joseph Haskell Collins, 54, of Hobart, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated (Class A misdemeanor).
January 12
Summer Mikita Mizelle, 33, of White Oak, Ga,, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant –failure to appear (Level 6 felony).
January 13
Andrew Jordan Kepchar, 29, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating while intoxicated causing death, (Level 3 felony).
All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.