RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man who is alleged to have spray painted graffiti throughout the city of Rensselaer as well as many other counts of criminal mischief was arrested recently by the Rensselaer Police Department.
According to police, Kristijan Ambrus, 36, of Rensselaer, was initially taken to the Jasper County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, after a search warrant was obtained in response to numerous calls of graffiti on houses, businesses, a place of worship, billboards and city property. Swastikas, racial slurs and obscene pictures were spray painted throughout the city.
A witness provided a description of a possible suspect vehicle during one of the incidents and an investigation led to Ambrus, who drove a vehicle similar to the description given by the witness.
A search warrant was obtained for Ambrus’s residence and served on Dec. 6. During the search, officers located items of paraphernalia, suspected marijuana and suspected synthetic marijuana. A can of black spray paint was also located in the residence.
When questioned about his involvement, Ambrus admitted to the spray painting. He also admitted to breaking out windows of cars as well as a window to a business on South College Avenue. He is further suspected of shooting a house with a BB gun which caused damage to the siding and windows.
Ambrus was eventually charged with 20 counts of criminal mischief, many of them class B misdemeanors. The damage done to the place of worship is an A misdemeanor.
Ambrus, however, bonded out of jail prior to the warrants being issued. Finally, on Sunday, Jan. 5, he was found in Benton County and transported to the Jasper County Jail where he is being held on the outstanding warrants.