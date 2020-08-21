RENSSELAER — A mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of Judy Moore.
A jury trial began Tuesday and was scheduled to last three days. But Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey ruled a mistrial on Thursday after evidence was put into play by the defense that was deemed inadmissible.
The court appointed Richard Kallenbach as the defense attorney this past winter.
“Judge Bailey found that due to an inappropriate violation of a motion in limine, which is a pretrial motion to control what type of evidence is admissible and inadmissible,” said Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman, “the only appropriate remedy would be to declare a mistrial.”
The ruling came moments before the jury was asked to enter the court at 9 a.m. Jury members were notified of Bailey’s decision and were sent home.
“There was an inappropriate line of questioning and elicited response relating to evidence that was not admissible,” Taulman explained.
Moore, meanwhile, was sent back to jail to await word on when another trial would be scheduled.
“Because the violation was not the fault of the prosecution or anybody on behalf of the prosecution, we are able to retry the case,” Taulman said.
It is unclear when the case will be retried, Taulman added. It will certainly be delayed a bit with COVID-19.
“We’re in new and uncertain times,” he said. “I don’t know if I can put a prediction to that.”
Moore was charged with the murder of her step-mother Trula Alliss in 2015. Charges were later dismissed without prejudice in January 2017, but new evidence in the case gave the county’s prosecutor’s office reason to recharge Moore in December 2019.
Moore faced charges of murder (Level 1 felony), voluntary manslaughter (Level 2 felony), involuntary manslaughter (Level 5 felony), battery (Level 5 felony) and obstruction of justice (Level 6 felony).
Alliss, 77, was discovered dead in a pool of blood in her apartment at 989 B-Mar by a neighbor. After evidence was gathered at the scene and interviews conducted, Moore, who was 68 at the time, was charged with murder, aggravated battery use when the assault posseses a substantial risk of death and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
An autopsy revealed that Alliss suffered from blunt force injuries which contributed to her death.
A grand jury at that time returned charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice against Moore, but due to lack of evidence in the case, Moore was released from the Jasper County Jail in the fall of 2016.
The COVID pandemic slowed the jury process this spring, with the trial rescheduled three times since February.
“It’s certainly unfortunate that we’re in this position,” Taulman said. “The victim’s family has waited 5½ years for some closure to this matter. That’s again delayed. However, we’re looking forward to the opportunity to ensure a fair and just trial to bring finality to the matter.”
Taulman felt he and his team had a good case during this week’s trial.
“We were able to work through the evidence at the point where we were starting to call the witnesses to piece everything together,” he said. “We were getting to the point where it started making sense for a jury. Unfortunately, we were not able to get that far.”