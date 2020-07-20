WHEATFIELD — A Merrillville man was arrested last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle from a county residence.
Benjamin E. Holden, 37, was taken into custody and placed in the Jasper County Jail for auto theft, a Level 6 felony, after Jasper County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to an incident at a residence 6 1/2 miles south of Wheatfield on Ind. 49.
Officers reported to the residence during the afternoon hours of July 14. When they arrived, the complainant said that when he arrived home, he found an unfamiliar vehicle at his property and saw a man using a garden hose.
Once confronted, the man left, but not before the complainant got a picture of the subject’s license plate. The complainant also provided a description of the subject.
Deputies then responded to the address associated with the plate and met with the registered owner, who confirmed that her car had been stolen from the driveway. However, she was unaware of it until the deputies had arrived.
JCSD later found the subject who matched the description on July 15 at an address 3 1/4 miles southwest of Wheatfield. He was then taken into custody.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.