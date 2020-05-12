RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man called 911 complaining his “significant other” had locked him out of their residence 13 miles northeast of Rensselaer. Dana Deerwester, 65, was later arrested for possession of methamphetamine after giving Jasper County Sheriff’s officers permission to search his room and admitting he had been using the drug, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies discovered the reason Deerwester was locked out was due to his drug use. After giving the officers permission to search his room, they located a clear plastic bag on his nightstand that contained a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center in Rensselaer on a Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.